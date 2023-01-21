USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations

230121-N-EH998-1019 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 21, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Mark Christopher Ramirez, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), stands watch at the Mark 164 control panel in the ship’s bridge, Jan. 21, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

