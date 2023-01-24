Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC_8543 [Image 2 of 2]

    AMC_8543

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and Redstone Arsenal senior commander, shakes hands with Gen. Park Jeong-hwan, chief of staff of the Republic of Korea army, during a visit to AMC headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo by Doug Brewster)

    ROK chief of staff visits Team Redstone, learns future of space operations

