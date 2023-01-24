Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and Redstone Arsenal senior commander, shakes hands with Gen. Park Jeong-hwan, chief of staff of the Republic of Korea army, during a visit to AMC headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo by Doug Brewster)
ROK chief of staff visits Team Redstone, learns future of space operations
