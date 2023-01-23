PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) enjoy a steel beach picnic on the ship’s flight deck while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 19:06
|Photo ID:
|7600198
|VIRIN:
|230123-N-UA460-0287
|Resolution:
|5623x3486
|Size:
|771.62 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Sailors Enjoy a Steel Beach Picnic [Image 4 of 4], by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT