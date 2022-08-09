The student members of the Zama Middle High School ambassador team, right, greet Kathleen Flynn, the wife of Gen. Charles Flynn, commander of U.S. Army Pacific, when she visited the school as part of a tour of Camp Zama, Japan, in September 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 02:18
|Photo ID:
|7598907
|VIRIN:
|220908-A-HP857-349
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Student ambassadors at Zama Middle High School represent school, community with pride [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Student ambassadors at Zama Middle High School represent school, community with pride
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT