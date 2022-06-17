Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Best Unit in the Army

    The Best Unit in the Army

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    The 3rd Brigade Combat Team provides the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commander a fit, disciplined, and cohesive team that is "Ready Now!" to defeat any adversary and accomplish any mission as part of an Expeditionary Air Assault Force conducting forcible entry and other worldwide Unified Land Operations.

    This collage provides an overview of how the Rakkasans maintains the team for any mission necessary. (U.S. Army Graphic by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 02:12
    Photo ID: 7598906
    VIRIN: 220617-A-ZY466-001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 986.25 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Best Unit in the Army, by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Rakkasan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT