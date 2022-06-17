The Best Unit in the Army

The 3rd Brigade Combat Team provides the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commander a fit, disciplined, and cohesive team that is "Ready Now!" to defeat any adversary and accomplish any mission as part of an Expeditionary Air Assault Force conducting forcible entry and other worldwide Unified Land Operations.
This collage provides an overview of how the Rakkasans maintains the team for any mission necessary. (U.S. Army Graphic by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)
