Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 50 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 57-year-old passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Allure of the Seas who was unconscious and was reportedly suffering from a possible stroke, 50 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023. The helicopter crew brought aboard the woman and a nurse and transported them to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)

