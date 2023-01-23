Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 50 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 50 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 57-year-old passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Allure of the Seas who was unconscious and was reportedly suffering from a possible stroke, 50 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023. The helicopter crew brought aboard the woman and a nurse and transported them to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 14:18
    Photo ID: 7598005
    VIRIN: 230123-G-G0108-2002
    Resolution: 240x320
    Size: 41.21 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 50 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 50 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas
    Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 50 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    search and rescue
    car
    Rescue
    coast guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT