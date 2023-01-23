Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 50 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 57-year-old passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Allure of the Seas who was unconscious and was reportedly suffering from a possible stroke, 50 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023. The helicopter crew brought aboard the woman and a nurse and transported them to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 14:18
|Photo ID:
|7598005
|VIRIN:
|230123-G-G0108-2002
|Resolution:
|240x320
|Size:
|41.21 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
