    CMSSF connects with Guardians and Airmen in Germany [Image 10 of 10]

    CMSSF connects with Guardians and Airmen in Germany

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman poses for a photo with U.S. Space Force Sgt. Kendrick Leinwebber, after a town hall meeting Jan. 23, 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Leinwebber is a Guardian in Space Delta 8 as a Wideband Satellite Communications Planner at the Regional Satcom Support Center - Europe on Patch Barracks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 12:07
    Photo ID: 7597546
    VIRIN: 230123-F-IT949-1102
    Resolution: 5516x3748
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSSF connects with Guardians and Airmen in Germany [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

