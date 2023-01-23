RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman poses for a photo with U.S. Space Force Sgt. Kendrick Leinwebber, after a town hall meeting Jan. 23, 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Leinwebber is a Guardian in Space Delta 8 as a Wideband Satellite Communications Planner at the Regional Satcom Support Center - Europe on Patch Barracks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 12:07
|Photo ID:
|7597546
|VIRIN:
|230123-F-IT949-1102
|Resolution:
|5516x3748
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSSF connects with Guardians and Airmen in Germany [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT