    Lima Company Marine Corps Martial Arts training [Image 9 of 9]

    Lima Company Marine Corps Martial Arts training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice techniques from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 19, 2023.

    MCMAP is important in teaching recruits basic hand-to-hand fighting as well as rifle techniques that are necessary in a real world combat scenario.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Marine Corps Martial Arts training [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

