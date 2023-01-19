Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice techniques from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 19, 2023.



MCMAP is important in teaching recruits basic hand-to-hand fighting as well as rifle techniques that are necessary in a real world combat scenario.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 11:16 Photo ID: 7597491 VIRIN: 230119-M-PV411-1152 Resolution: 6547x3713 Size: 7.5 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Marine Corps Martial Arts training [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.