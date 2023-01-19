Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice techniques from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 19, 2023.
MCMAP is important in teaching recruits basic hand-to-hand fighting as well as rifle techniques that are necessary in a real world combat scenario.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 11:16
|Photo ID:
|7597491
|VIRIN:
|230119-M-PV411-1152
|Resolution:
|6547x3713
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Marine Corps Martial Arts training [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
