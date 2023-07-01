Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th EAS resupplies forward operating base [Image 25 of 25]

    8th EAS resupplies forward operating base

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. David Carbonari, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, flies the aircraft during a combat airlift operation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2023. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft in the airlift force, capable of rapid strategic, and tactical airlift, and airdrop of troops and cargo. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 08:08
    Photo ID: 7597099
    VIRIN: 230107-F-UN842-0142
    Resolution: 5617x3737
    Size: 13.47 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th EAS resupplies forward operating base [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    USTRANSCOM
    Combat Airlift
    Tactical Airlift

