8th EAS resupplies forward operating base

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. David Carbonari, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, flies the aircraft during a combat airlift operation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2023. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft in the airlift force, capable of rapid strategic, and tactical airlift, and airdrop of troops and cargo. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

