230122-N-EG592-1174 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 22, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Cameron Wheeler, left, and Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Aaron Stagg, both assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, hoist a simulated casualty during exercise Neon Defender 23 in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 22, 2023. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain that focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 05:35 Photo ID: 7596932 VIRIN: 230122-N-EG592-1174 Resolution: 5251x3494 Size: 941.25 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Neon Defender 23: HSC 26 Conducts Search and Rescue Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.