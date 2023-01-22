Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neon Defender 23: HSC 26 Conducts Search and Rescue Training [Image 10 of 10]

    Neon Defender 23: HSC 26 Conducts Search and Rescue Training

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230122-N-EG592-1174 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 22, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Cameron Wheeler, left, and Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Aaron Stagg, both assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, hoist a simulated casualty during exercise Neon Defender 23 in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 22, 2023. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain that focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 05:35
    Photo ID: 7596932
    VIRIN: 230122-N-EG592-1174
    Resolution: 5251x3494
    Size: 941.25 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Neon Defender 23: HSC 26 Conducts Search and Rescue Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Bahrain
    HSC 26
    ND23
    Neon Defender 23

