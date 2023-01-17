ND23 Machine Gun Range

BAHRAIN (January 17, 2023) – A U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) fires an M-240B machine gun during a live fire machine gun range as part of exercise Neon Defender 23 in Bahrain, Jan. 17. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security, installation defense, naval construction, medical response and search and rescue training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

