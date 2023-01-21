The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy addresses the audience, at the christening ceremony of MSC's newest fleet replenishment oiler USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207), at the NASSCO, General Dynamics Shipyard in San Diego.
USNS Earl Warren Christened as MSC's Newest Ship
