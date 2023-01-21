USNS Earl Warren Christened as MSC’s Newest Ship

The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy addresses the audience, at the christening ceremony of MSC's newest fleet replenishment oiler USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207), at the NASSCO, General Dynamics Shipyard in San Diego.

