PHOTOS AVAILABLE: Coast Guard searching for missing person near Jamaica Beach, Texas

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders are coordinating a search with Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crews and Coast Guard Air Station Houston aircrews for an overdue kayaker Jan. 21, 2023. near Galveston, Texas. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched search and rescue crews for the missing 49-year-old man. (Courtesy photo)

