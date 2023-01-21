Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHOTOS AVAILABLE: Coast Guard searching for missing person near Jamaica Beach, Texas [Image 1 of 2]

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders are coordinating a search with Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crews and Coast Guard Air Station Houston aircrews for an overdue kayaker Jan. 21, 2023. near Galveston, Texas. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched search and rescue crews for the missing 49-year-old man. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 11:48
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    search and rescue
    missing
    coast guard
    overdue

