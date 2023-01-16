230117-N-BN445-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2023) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG 178), right, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), center, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), left, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), foreground, steam in formation in the Philippine Sea, Jan 17. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
This work, Ships in formation [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
