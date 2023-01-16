Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ships in formation [Image 1 of 2]

    Ships in formation

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230117-N-BN445-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2023) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG 178), right, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), center, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), left, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), foreground, steam in formation in the Philippine Sea, Jan 17. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 00:19
    Photo ID: 7595988
    VIRIN: 230117-N-BN445-1005
    Resolution: 4714x3771
    Size: 943.18 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    USS Shiloh
    JMSDF
    USS Chancellorsville
    USS Rafael Peralta
    JS Ashigara

