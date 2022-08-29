Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Interagency Task Force West Supports Women Peace and Security in Vietnam [Image 4 of 5]

    Joint Interagency Task Force West Supports Women Peace and Security in Vietnam

    VIETNAM

    08.29.2022

    Photo by JIATF West 

    Joint Interagency Task Force West

    Vietnamese Law Enforcement Officers demonstrate various methods to move a casualty

