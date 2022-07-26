Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V33 Combat Marksmanship Program Range [Image 2 of 2]

    V33 Combat Marksmanship Program Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2022

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa, a rifleman with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, participates in a Combat Marksmanship Program range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 8, 2022. This training sharpened Marines’ critical combat arms skills by executing transition drills and increasing their proficiency in switching between primary and secondary weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo: Courtesy Asset)

