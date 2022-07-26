U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa, a rifleman with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, participates in a Combat Marksmanship Program range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 8, 2022. This training sharpened Marines’ critical combat arms skills by executing transition drills and increasing their proficiency in switching between primary and secondary weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo: Courtesy Asset)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 18:41 Photo ID: 7595822 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.49 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V33 Combat Marksmanship Program Range [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.