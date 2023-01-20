13th MEU USS Anchorage CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka 22 Opening Ceremony

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (Jan. 19, 2023) – Rear Adm. Pradeep Rathnayake, deputy chief of staff and director general operations, Sri Lankan Navy, exchanges gifts with U.S. Navy Capt. Sean Lewis, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron 7, for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise Sri Lanka 2023 in Colombo, Jan. 19. CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka is a bilateral exercise between Sri Lanka and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships, and interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

