U.S. Air Force Senior Airman October Christen-Malone with the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron was recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 19, 2023. Christen-Malone quickly identified two unlit mandatory signs and five flooded taxiways during a rainstorm and coordinated alternative taxi routes without interruption. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 05:16
|Photo ID:
|7594699
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-HK519-1001
|Resolution:
|5811x3866
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marauder of the Week: SrA October Christen-Malone [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS
