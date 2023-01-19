Marauder of the Week: SrA October Christen-Malone

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman October Christen-Malone with the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron was recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 19, 2023. Christen-Malone quickly identified two unlit mandatory signs and five flooded taxiways during a rainstorm and coordinated alternative taxi routes without interruption. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

