    Marauder of the Week: SrA October Christen-Malone [Image 2 of 2]

    Marauder of the Week: SrA October Christen-Malone

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT, KUWAIT

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman October Christen-Malone with the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron was recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 19, 2023. Christen-Malone quickly identified two unlit mandatory signs and five flooded taxiways during a rainstorm and coordinated alternative taxi routes without interruption. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    AFCENT
    ASAB
    Marauder of the Week

