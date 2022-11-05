USACE-Albuquerque District employees inspect the bridge to the Santa Rosa Dam control tower using a contracted “Under-bridge Access Unit” during a routine 5-year periodic inspection, May 11, 2022. This crane, aka a “Snooper Crane,” was contracted from Duluth, Minnesota. Due to the very unique nature of the crane, there are only a few “rentable” vehicles of this type available in the U.S. and thus this contract action requires a long lead time.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 19:42 Photo ID: 7594316 VIRIN: 220511-A-A1412-002 Resolution: 1440x1080 Size: 1.26 MB Location: SANTA ROSA, NM, US Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Little-known USACE Bridge Safety Program helps keep Albuquerque District’s bridges safe for use [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.