USACE-Albuquerque District employees inspect the bridge to the Santa Rosa Dam control tower using a contracted “Under-bridge Access Unit” during a routine 5-year periodic inspection, May 11, 2022. This crane, aka a “Snooper Crane,” was contracted from Duluth, Minnesota. Due to the very unique nature of the crane, there are only a few “rentable” vehicles of this type available in the U.S. and thus this contract action requires a long lead time.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 19:42
|Photo ID:
|7594316
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-A1412-002
|Resolution:
|1440x1080
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|SANTA ROSA, NM, US
|Hometown:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Little-known USACE Bridge Safety Program helps keep Albuquerque District’s bridges safe for use [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Little-known USACE Bridge Safety Program helps keep Albuquerque District’s bridges safe for use
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT