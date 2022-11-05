Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Little-known USACE Bridge Safety Program helps keep Albuquerque District’s bridges safe for use [Image 2 of 3]

    Little-known USACE Bridge Safety Program helps keep Albuquerque District’s bridges safe for use

    SANTA ROSA, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    USACE-Albuquerque District employees inspect the bridge to the Santa Rosa Dam control tower using a contracted “Under-bridge Access Unit” during a routine 5-year periodic inspection, May 11, 2022. This crane, aka a “Snooper Crane,” was contracted from Duluth, Minnesota. Due to the very unique nature of the crane, there are only a few “rentable” vehicles of this type available in the U.S. and thus this contract action requires a long lead time.

    bridge
    USACE
    infrastructure
    Santa Rosa Dam
    Under-bridge Access Unit
    Snooper Crane

