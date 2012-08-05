Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Special Warfare turns over "The Bull Frog".

    Naval Special Warfare turns over &quot;The Bull Frog&quot;.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2012

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Perlman 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    Rear Adm. Keith B. Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, presents a representative trophy during the Bull Frog turnover at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. “The Bull Frog” title is given to the longest continuously serving active-duty U.S. Navy SEAL. NSW is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force that gains and maintains access and placement for the Fleet and Joint Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Perlman/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2012
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 17:33
    Photo ID: 7594229
    VIRIN: 230119-N-GP724-1099
    Resolution: 5763x3496
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare turns over "The Bull Frog"., by PO2 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEAL
    Bullfrog
    NSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT