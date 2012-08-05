Naval Special Warfare turns over "The Bull Frog".

Rear Adm. Keith B. Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, presents a representative trophy during the Bull Frog turnover at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. “The Bull Frog” title is given to the longest continuously serving active-duty U.S. Navy SEAL. NSW is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force that gains and maintains access and placement for the Fleet and Joint Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Perlman/Released)
