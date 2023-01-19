Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Participate in a Leadership Course during a Littoral Engineer Reconnaissance Team Screening [Image 14 of 16]

    U.S. Marines Participate in a Leadership Course during a Littoral Engineer Reconnaissance Team Screening

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, use a wooden plank to complete an obstacle during a leadership course challenge as part of a Littoral Engineer Reconnaissance Team (LERT) screening exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 19, 2023. Marines from 8th ESB participated in a three day long LERT screening exercise to test their physical fitness, mental toughness, tactical abilities and academic potential in order to be selected to the LERT. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 15:58
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    2nd MLG
    Screening
    leadership course
    USNORTHCOM
    ERT

