U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, use a wooden plank to complete an obstacle during a leadership course challenge as part of a Littoral Engineer Reconnaissance Team (LERT) screening exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 19, 2023. Marines from 8th ESB participated in a three day long LERT screening exercise to test their physical fitness, mental toughness, tactical abilities and academic potential in order to be selected to the LERT. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 7593975 VIRIN: 230119-M-HP122-1061 Resolution: 4520x6777 Size: 15.94 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines Participate in a Leadership Course during a Littoral Engineer Reconnaissance Team Screening [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.