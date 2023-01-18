Dunkin McDonald, a student at Imagine Andrews Charter School, reads an essay he wrote during the Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 18, 2023. Airmen and civilians across JBA were brought together to generate awareness and interest in the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 12:28
|Photo ID:
|7593683
|VIRIN:
|230118-F-BC346-1106
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|783.41 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Event brings awareness to Airmen, by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT