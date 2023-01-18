Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Event brings awareness to Airmen

    Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Event brings awareness to Airmen

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Dunkin McDonald, a student at Imagine Andrews Charter School, reads an essay he wrote during the Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 18, 2023. Airmen and civilians across JBA were brought together to generate awareness and interest in the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 12:28
    Photo ID: 7593683
    VIRIN: 230118-F-BC346-1106
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 783.41 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Event brings awareness to Airmen, by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLK
    AF75
    JointBaseAndrews
    PoweredByAirmen
    Dr.MartinLutherKingJr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT