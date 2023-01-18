Dunkin McDonald, a student at Imagine Andrews Charter School, reads an essay he wrote during the Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 18, 2023. Airmen and civilians across JBA were brought together to generate awareness and interest in the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Pate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 12:28 Photo ID: 7593683 VIRIN: 230118-F-BC346-1106 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 783.41 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Event brings awareness to Airmen, by A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.