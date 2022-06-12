Members of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, Resource Protection Team qualified on the M18 pistol and M4 rifle at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, December 6, 2022. The 172 RPT is a volunteer force, drawn from shops across the base, comprised of trained multi-capable augmentees to the 172nd Security Forces Squadron. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 12:08 Photo ID: 7593674 VIRIN: 230105-Z-BT678-1053 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.4 MB Location: JACKSON, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 172nd Resource Protection Team Weapons Qualification 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.