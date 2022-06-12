Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd Resource Protection Team Weapons Qualification 2022 [Image 7 of 10]

    172nd Resource Protection Team Weapons Qualification 2022

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Members of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, Resource Protection Team qualified on the M18 pistol and M4 rifle at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, December 6, 2022. The 172 RPT is a volunteer force, drawn from shops across the base, comprised of trained multi-capable augmentees to the 172nd Security Forces Squadron. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 12:08
    Photo ID: 7593674
    VIRIN: 230105-Z-BT678-1053
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 172nd Resource Protection Team Weapons Qualification 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    security forces
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    range qualification
    resource protection

