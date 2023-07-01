Five hundred and forty-five Soldiers from 21 nations across Kosovo Force Regional Command-East (KFOR RC-E) participate in the traditional Danish Contingency (DANCON) March of 24.27 kilometers near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Jan. 7, 2023. Since 1972, the DANCON March has been conducted wherever Danish soldiers are deployed. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7593615
|VIRIN:
|230107-Z-NX058-157
|Resolution:
|5118x3412
|Size:
|14.63 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Hometown:
|KEARNEY, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR RC-East Soldiers participate in DANCON Ruck March [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
