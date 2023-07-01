Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-East Soldiers participate in DANCON Ruck March [Image 5 of 5]

    KFOR RC-East Soldiers participate in DANCON Ruck March

    KOSOVO

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt 

    111th Public Affairs Detachment

    Five hundred and forty-five Soldiers from 21 nations across Kosovo Force Regional Command-East (KFOR RC-E) participate in the traditional Danish Contingency (DANCON) March of 24.27 kilometers near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Jan. 7, 2023. Since 1972, the DANCON March has been conducted wherever Danish soldiers are deployed. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-East Soldiers participate in DANCON Ruck March [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    KFOR
    Denmark
    DANCON
    StrongerTogether

