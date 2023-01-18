Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB [Image 3 of 5]

    Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

    GA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Maj. Patrick Connelly 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    A Soldier assigned to 3rd Infantry Division asses a simulated casualty for injuries in preparation for the Expert Soldier Badge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2023. The ESB's introduction came amid the Army shifting from counterterrorism to training for conventional warfare, something that service planners have stressed will move small-unit tactics and individual soldier skills to center stage. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Garrett)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 10:27
    Photo ID: 7593417
    VIRIN: 230118-A-DI239-736
    Location: GA, US
    This work, Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EIB
    ESB
    EFMB 2023

