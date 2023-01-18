Raider Brigade’s 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

A Soldier assigned to 3rd Infantry Division asses a simulated casualty for injuries in preparation for the Expert Soldier Badge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2023. The ESB's introduction came amid the Army shifting from counterterrorism to training for conventional warfare, something that service planners have stressed will move small-unit tactics and individual soldier skills to center stage. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Garrett)

