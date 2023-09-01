Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolutions on the Korean Peninsula [Image 2 of 2]

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    January is a time of renewal and resolution. We asked Soldiers "What do you want to experience in Korea in the New Year?"

    "In the new year, I am looking forward to continuing to grow personally and professionally through my experiences here at Camp Humphreys. I have had the opportunity to meet so many amazing people and learn about a new culture, and I believe that these kinds of experiences are truly priceless. Working abroad can be a daunting experience, especially if it is your first time living in a new country. However, I believe that the rewards of serving in a place like Korea far outweigh any potential challenges or fears. In the new year, if there are any individuals who are hesitant about working abroad, I would encourage them to take the leap and embrace the opportunity," said Pfc. Tyra Williams, 92Y Unit Supply Specialist, C Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo by KPVT Ju, Sang Yeon)

    This work, Resolutions on the Korean Peninsula [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

