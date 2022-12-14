Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laser Optics Experiment

    Laser Optics Experiment

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Researchers at the Air Force Research Laboratory Munitions Directorate
    conduct a laser optics experiment that will improve precision guided weapons
    by improving the laser seeker systems used to guide the weapon into their
    targets.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 12:19
    Photo ID: 7592105
    VIRIN: 131222-F-NQ323-1007
    Resolution: 5776x3248
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laser Optics Experiment, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRL

    Laser Optics Experiment

    Eglin
    AFRL
    Laser Optics Experiment

