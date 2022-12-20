Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPR Training Construction Division [Image 2 of 2]

    CPR Training Construction Division

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Jennie Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Dave Manka, Chief of Construction for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, practices CPR on a CPR manikin during life-saving CPR and first-aid training at District Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 20, 2022. | Photo by Jennie Wilson, Kansas City District Visual Information

    Life-saving skills taught at Kansas City District

    USACE
    CPR
    construction
    CPR Training
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

