Dave Manka, Chief of Construction for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, practices CPR on a CPR manikin during life-saving CPR and first-aid training at District Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 20, 2022. | Photo by Jennie Wilson, Kansas City District Visual Information
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 10:25
|Photo ID:
|7591964
|VIRIN:
|221220-A-ZR166-010
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CPR Training Construction Division [Image 2 of 2], by Jennie Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Life-saving skills taught at Kansas City District
