A KC-135 aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is hot pit refueled for the first time at the unit Jan. 5, 2023. Hot-pit refueling is a technique used to eliminate downtime by keeping the engines running while the aircraft is refueled; instead of powering down the engines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 10:09
|Photo ID:
|7591957
|VIRIN:
|230105-Z-NQ177-1001
|Resolution:
|6342x3268
|Size:
|12.81 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Conducts First Hot Pit Refueling [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT