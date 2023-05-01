Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Air Refueling Wing Conducts First Hot Pit Refueling [Image 1 of 2]

    171st Air Refueling Wing Conducts First Hot Pit Refueling

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is hot pit refueled for the first time at the unit Jan. 5, 2023. Hot-pit refueling is a technique used to eliminate downtime by keeping the engines running while the aircraft is refueled; instead of powering down the engines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023
    VIRIN: 230105-Z-NQ177-1001
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Conducts First Hot Pit Refueling [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

