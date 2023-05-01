171st Air Refueling Wing Conducts First Hot Pit Refueling

A KC-135 aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is hot pit refueled for the first time at the unit Jan. 5, 2023. Hot-pit refueling is a technique used to eliminate downtime by keeping the engines running while the aircraft is refueled; instead of powering down the engines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

