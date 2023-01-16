Exercise Neon Defender 23 bilateral training

BAHRAIN (January 16, 2023) – A U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) participates in an observation drill for designated marksmen during exercise Neon Defender 23 in Bahrain, Jan. 16. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security, installation defense, naval construction, medical response and search and rescue training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

