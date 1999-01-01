Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired U.S. Army sergeant major paved way for EOD technicians in elite Special Forces unit

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.01.1999

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Mike R. Vining, one of the founding members of the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta (Airborne) and one of the unit’s first EOD technicians, retired from the U.S. Army in 1999. Vining participated in many of the American military operations that defined the latter part of the 20th century, as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician and an elite Special Forces Operator. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 01.01.1999
