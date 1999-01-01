Retired U.S. Army sergeant major paved way for EOD technicians in elite Special Forces unit

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Mike R. Vining, one of the founding members of the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta (Airborne) and one of the unit’s first EOD technicians, retired from the U.S. Army in 1999. Vining participated in many of the American military operations that defined the latter part of the 20th century, as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician and an elite Special Forces Operator. Courtesy photo.
