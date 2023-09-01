Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Rappel Tower [Image 7 of 7]

    Lima Company Rappel Tower

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Isaiah Sabrowski 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, tackle the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 9, 2023.



    The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps the recruits overcome their fear of heights and to trust their gear.



    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Z. Sabrowski)

