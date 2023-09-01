Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, tackle the rappel tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 9, 2023.







The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps the recruits overcome their fear of heights and to trust their gear.







(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Z. Sabrowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 09:24 Photo ID: 7590787 VIRIN: 230109-M-XW696-1285 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 11.77 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Rappel Tower [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Isaiah Sabrowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.