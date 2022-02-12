Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lider Wins 2023 State Oustanding Airman of the Year

    Lider Wins 2023 State Oustanding Airman of the Year

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgt. Jacob Lider, 126th Comptroller Flight, formerly 126th Logistics Readiness Squadron, was named 2023 Outstanding Airman of the Year in the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer category at Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois, January 7, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 09:23
    This work, Lider Wins 2023 State Oustanding Airman of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Outstanding Airman of the Year
    126ARW
    2023 OAY
    Lider

