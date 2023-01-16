230116-N-UI066-1033 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) Airman Apprentice Zachary Eastman, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, covers mechanical components with tin foil on an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), Jan. 16, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 08:28 Photo ID: 7590768 VIRIN: 230116-N-UI066-1033 Resolution: 3880x5820 Size: 992.26 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.