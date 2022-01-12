Chief Petty Officer Bucaneg earns permanent Cutterman Insignia

Chief Petty Officer Vincent Bucaneg (center) is presented his permanent Cutterman Certificate following a permanent Cutterman ceremony held aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) at sea on December 1, 2022.



During the ceremony, Chief Petty Officer Bucaneg was awarded his permanent Cutterman Insignia after accumulating over five years of sea service from at least two tours of sea duty, completing cutter-specific requirements, and passing an oral Cutterman examination board that consisted of seven permanent Cutterman.



Earning the permanent Cutterman Insignia represents the personal fulfillment of the professional training and sea service associated with a seagoing Coast Guard career. Members who achieve this distinction stand out as significant contributors to the seagoing Coast Guard.



