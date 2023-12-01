TJ Monroe, (center) the Mayor of Lampasas, Texas, is presented a certificate of appreciation by CPT Micah Hill and Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Garcia of the 937th Clearance Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade on JAN 12, 2023. The Mayor of Lampasas recognized the Soldiers of the 937th Clearance Company for their participation in the Carol of Lights on DEC 3, 2022, in Lampasas, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela Holtby)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 01:25
|Photo ID:
|7590446
|VIRIN:
|230112-A-AJ288-556
|Resolution:
|5949x4480
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|LAMPASAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lampasas Mayor honors Soldiers for community partnership, by SFC Angela Holtby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
