    Lampasas Mayor honors Soldiers for community partnership

    LAMPASAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela Holtby 

    III Armored Corps

    TJ Monroe, (center) the Mayor of Lampasas, Texas, is presented a certificate of appreciation by CPT Micah Hill and Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Garcia of the 937th Clearance Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade on JAN 12, 2023. The Mayor of Lampasas recognized the Soldiers of the 937th Clearance Company for their participation in the Carol of Lights on DEC 3, 2022, in Lampasas, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela Holtby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 01:25
    Photo ID: 7590446
    VIRIN: 230112-A-AJ288-556
    Resolution: 5949x4480
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: LAMPASAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lampasas Mayor honors Soldiers for community partnership, by SFC Angela Holtby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    community
    36th Engineer Brigade
    Lampasas
    III Armored Corps

