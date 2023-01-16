Coast Guard oversees pollution response after dredge capsizes near Meraux, La. 

The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Incident Management Division is overseeing a pollution response after the dredging vessel W.B. Wood capsized on the Mississippi River near Meraux, Louisiana on Jan. 16, 2023. The two people aboard the W.B. Wood were rescued by a good Samaritan. The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans IMD is coordinating with Wood Resources, LLC in overseeing the pollution response and plans to salvage the capsized vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Sector New Orleans)

