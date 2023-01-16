Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard oversees pollution response after dredge capsizes near Meraux, La.  [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard oversees pollution response after dredge capsizes near Meraux, La. 

    MERAUX, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Incident Management Division is overseeing a pollution response after the dredging vessel W.B. Wood capsized on the Mississippi River near Meraux, Louisiana on Jan. 16, 2023. The two people aboard the W.B. Wood were rescued by a good Samaritan. The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans IMD is coordinating with Wood Resources, LLC in overseeing the pollution response and plans to salvage the capsized vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Sector New Orleans)

    louisiana
    new orleans
    response
    pollution
    capsized
    w.b. wood

