230112-N-SN516-1028 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Jeremy White, from San Diego, stands watch in the combat information center as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) conducts routine underway operations. Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.14.2023 21:30 Photo ID: 7589579 VIRIN: 230112-N-SN516-2028 Resolution: 6656x4437 Size: 875.83 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Routine Underway Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.