Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decatur Routine Underway Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Decatur Routine Underway Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230112-N-SN516-1028 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Jeremy White, from San Diego, stands watch in the combat information center as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) conducts routine underway operations. Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 21:30
    Photo ID: 7589579
    VIRIN: 230112-N-SN516-2028
    Resolution: 6656x4437
    Size: 875.83 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur Routine Underway Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in first aid training
    Decatur Routine Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT