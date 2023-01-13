Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Martin Luther King Ceremony at Fort Hamilton [Image 2 of 6]

    2023 Martin Luther King Ceremony at Fort Hamilton

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Ephraim Rodriguez 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    2023 Martin Luther King Ceremony at Fort Hamilton

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.14.2023 12:57
    Photo ID: 7589524
    VIRIN: 230113-O-MJ459-012
    Resolution: 1983x1586
    Size: 592.04 KB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Martin Luther King Ceremony at Fort Hamilton [Image 6 of 6], by Ephraim Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Martin Luther King Ceremony at Fort Hamilton
    2023 Martin Luther King Ceremony at Fort Hamilton
    2023 Martin Luther King Ceremony at Fort Hamilton
    2023 Martin Luther King Ceremony at Fort Hamilton
    2023 Martin Luther King Ceremony at Fort Hamilton
    2023 Martin Luther King Ceremony at Fort Hamilton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Hamilton

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Martin Luther King
    Fort Hamilton
    MEPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT