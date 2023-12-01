Hurricane Hunters fly Atmospheric Rivers

Tech. Sgt. Larry Banks, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron loadmaster, checks the dropsonde prior to use during an Atmospheric Rivers missions out of Mather Air Field, Calif., Jan. 12. The 53rd WRS fly ARs in the Pacific Ocean Basin from 1 January through 31 March as a specific part of the National Winter Season Operations Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 Location: FOLSOM, CA, US