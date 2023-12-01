U.S. Marine Corps Col. Timothy S. Brady Jr., commanding officer, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, speaks during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2023. The emblematic passing of the sword of office signifies the transfer of responsibilities from Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger to Sgt. Maj. Ryan Eldredge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)
This work, 3d MLR relief and appointment ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
