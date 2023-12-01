Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d MLR relief and appointment ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    3d MLR relief and appointment ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Timothy S. Brady Jr., commanding officer, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, speaks during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2023. The emblematic passing of the sword of office signifies the transfer of responsibilities from Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger to Sgt. Maj. Ryan Eldredge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 22:54
    Photo ID: 7589268
    VIRIN: 230112-M-ET529-1111
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MLR relief and appointment ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d MLR relief and appointment ceremony
    3d MLR relief and appointment ceremony
    3d MLR relief and appointment ceremony
    3d MLR relief and appointment ceremony
    3d MLR relief and appointment ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sgt. Maj.
    MCBH
    Relief and appointment
    3d MLR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT