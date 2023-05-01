CNTP Cohort 223 Graduation, Congratulations to 2nd Lt. Conor Lineberger, 2nd Lt. Sandra Ortiz, 2nd Lt. Kurt Peck, 2nd Lt. Jackson Rogers, 2nd Lt. Lauryn Thomas, and 2nd Lt. Carmen Vejar-Preece.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 18:02
|Photo ID:
|7589210
|VIRIN:
|230105-D-HQ507-462
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.42 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
