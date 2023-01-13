Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS St. Louis (LCS 19) holds change of command ceremony

    USS St. Louis (LCS 19) holds change of command ceremony

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Lt. Anthony Junco 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron TWO

    MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Cmdr. Jon Williams salutes as he relieves Cmdr. Eric Turner as commanding officer of Freedom-variant littoral combat ship St. Louis (LCS 19). St. Louis is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Michael Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 16:32
    Photo ID: 7589094
    VIRIN: 230113-N-WH773-226
    Resolution: 623x935
    Size: 86.68 KB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    Hometown: BATON ROUGE, LA, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS St. Louis (LCS 19) holds change of command ceremony, by LT Anthony Junco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS St. Louis (LCS 19) holds change of command ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Littoral combat ship (LCS)

    TAGS

    USS St. Louis
    LCS 19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT