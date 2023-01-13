MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Cmdr. Jon Williams salutes as he relieves Cmdr. Eric Turner as commanding officer of Freedom-variant littoral combat ship St. Louis (LCS 19). St. Louis is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Michael Clark)
USS St. Louis (LCS 19) holds change of command ceremony
Littoral combat ship (LCS)
