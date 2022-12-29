Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center youngest NICU Graduate [Image 2 of 4]

    Tripler Army Medical Center youngest NICU Graduate

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    We would like to congratulate Elaine and Staff Sgt. Nhin Vong, USAF on the birth of their son Sing Chu Bersaba Vong, born 13 Sep 2022. Sing Chu Bersaba Vong is the youngest ever NICU Graduate. He was born 22 weeks gestation and graduated December 29, 2022 after 104 days in the NICU at Tripler Army Medical Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 16:25
    Photo ID: 7589091
    VIRIN: 221229-D-HQ507-809
    Resolution: 4320x3456
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: HI, US
