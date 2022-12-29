Tripler Army Medical Center youngest NICU Graduate

We would like to congratulate Elaine and Staff Sgt. Nhin Vong, USAF on the birth of their son Sing Chu Bersaba Vong, born 13 Sep 2022. Sing Chu Bersaba Vong is the youngest ever NICU Graduate. He was born 22 weeks gestation and graduated December 29, 2022 after 104 days in the NICU at Tripler Army Medical Center.

