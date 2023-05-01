Tripler Army Medical Center New Years Baby

Announcing our 1st Baby of 2023. Please help us welcome Prince Lincoln who arrived 1 January 2023 at 3:04 a.m. The happy parents, 1st Sgt. Madeh Lincoln and Ms. Eliza Lincoln were presented with the TAMC 1st Baby of 2023 gift basket, prepared, and donated by the labor and delivery unit.

