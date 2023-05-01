Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center New Years Baby [Image 1 of 3]

    Tripler Army Medical Center New Years Baby

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Announcing our 1st Baby of 2023. Please help us welcome Prince Lincoln who arrived 1 January 2023 at 3:04 a.m. The happy parents, 1st Sgt. Madeh Lincoln and Ms. Eliza Lincoln were presented with the TAMC 1st Baby of 2023 gift basket, prepared, and donated by the labor and delivery unit.

