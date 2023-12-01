Navy Chef brings home win during Army-Navy Cook-off

U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Class James Monoski captured the fifth win for Navy in the seven years the Army vs. Navy cook-off has been held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Jan 12.

