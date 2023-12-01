Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chef brings home win during Army-Navy Cook-off [Image 2 of 4]

    Navy Chef brings home win during Army-Navy Cook-off

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Ted Nichols 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Class James Monoski captured the fifth win for Navy in the seven years the Army vs. Navy cook-off has been held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Jan 12.

