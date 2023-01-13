Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Albany native graduates as the honor graduate for Echo Company, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island [Image 2 of 2]

    Albany native graduates as the honor graduate for Echo Company, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Lopez Herrera 

    6th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Landis R. Johnson, a native of Albany, Georgia, with Platoon 2000, graduates as the honor graduate for Echo Company, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Jan. 13, 2023. Johnson earned this distinction over 13 weeks of training by outperforming other recruits in his company during a series of training events designed to test their basic Marine Corps skills. Johnson enlisted with the help of Staff Sgt. Adame C. Clayton, a recruiter with Recruiting Substation Albany, Recruiting Station Jacksonville. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Lopez Herrera)

    Honor
    Graduate
    MCRC
    MCRD PI
    ERR
    6MCD

