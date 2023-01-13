U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Landis R. Johnson, a native of Albany, Georgia, with Platoon 2000, graduates as the honor graduate for Echo Company, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Jan. 13, 2023. Johnson earned this distinction over 13 weeks of training by outperforming other recruits in his company during a series of training events designed to test their basic Marine Corps skills. Johnson enlisted with the help of Staff Sgt. Adame C. Clayton, a recruiter with Recruiting Substation Albany, Recruiting Station Jacksonville. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Lopez Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 10:10 Photo ID: 7588355 VIRIN: 230113-M-TQ874-1002 Resolution: 4040x3030 Size: 6.38 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Hometown: ALBANY, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Albany native graduates as the honor graduate for Echo Company, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Kevin Lopez Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.