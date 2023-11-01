Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Main Cantonment Aerial Construction Progress [Image 3 of 6]

    Main Cantonment Aerial Construction Progress

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP MLAZ, GUAM

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Aerial photo of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Main Cantonment construction progress, Jan. 11, 2023. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 01:33
    Photo ID: 7588085
    VIRIN: 230111-M-GG264-1002
    Resolution: 4782x3295
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP MLAZ, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Main Cantonment Aerial Construction Progress [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Development
    Marines
    mcbcbreactivation

