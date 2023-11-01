Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RUTEX 23.1 - Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 11 of 12]

    RUTEX 23.1 - Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A notional illicitly manufactured fentanyl set-up is staged as part of Realistic Urban Training Exercise 23.1 on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2023. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 21:49
    Photo ID: 7587889
    VIRIN: 230111-M-LA123-1011
    Resolution: 5743x3829
    Size: 867.59 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUTEX 23.1 - Marine Corps Base Hawaii [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Arianna Lindheimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Exercise
    Training
    MCBH
    RUTEX
    Indo-Pacific

