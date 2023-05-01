JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (January 6, 2023) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio held an End of Tour ceremony in honor of Navy Counselor Petty Officer First Class Kenkasa Wright. After welcoming Wright and command members, NTAG San Antonio’s Commanding Officer, Stephanie Simoni presented Wright with his award.



Wright, who is from Hobbs, New Mexico, and a graduate of Hobbs High School, earned the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his dedicated service during his time at NTAG San Antonio.



Wright is currently serving as a Leading Petty Officer for NTAG Ohio River Valley and there is no doubt he will carry on his high standards when it comes to strengthening Naval ranks as a Recruiter. Wright credits his work ethic in part to one of his sports heroes, Michael Jordan. “Although our field can be demanding, I love what I do,” said Wright. “M. J. once said, ‘Failure makes me work even harder,’ so I take the ups and downs of recruiting and go all out to succeed.”



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



(U.S. Navy Photos by Jim Bickford, Executive Assistant, NTAG San Antonio)



This work, Hobbs Native Receives Award During End of Tour Ceremony, by Edward Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.